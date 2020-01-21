Dotson finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's win over Cleveland.

Dotson topped double figures for the 10th time this season and appears to have worked his way back in coach Mike Miller's rotation. Despite cracking 20 minutes in each of his past two games, Dotson's season-long averages of 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game aren't worthy of a roster spot in the vast majority of formats.