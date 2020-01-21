Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 12 points off bench
Dotson finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's win over Cleveland.
Dotson topped double figures for the 10th time this season and appears to have worked his way back in coach Mike Miller's rotation. Despite cracking 20 minutes in each of his past two games, Dotson's season-long averages of 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game aren't worthy of a roster spot in the vast majority of formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Falls out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Available Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 11 in 17 minutes•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Inefficient shooting performance•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...