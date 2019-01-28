Dotson supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Dotson's role has remained steady all season. With that being said, his scoring average has dipped with each passing month, and he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.