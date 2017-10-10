Dotson scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Rockets.

Coming off a strong summer league performance, Dotson is trying to carve out a role for himself in the Knicks' backcourt rotation, and his ability to hit from beyond the arc while holding his own defensively could endear him to coach Jeff Hornacek as the season progresses. The Knicks are in desperate need of shooters following the departure of Carmelo Anthony, so if Dotson shows that his skills can hold up against the highest level of competition, there will be opportunities for him on the rebuilding squad.