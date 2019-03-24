Dotson totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Dotson had a solid game in Sunday's loss, continuing to stay involved in the offense. He's playing heavy minutes for the Knicks down the stretch and should be a good bet for healthy scoring totals as the season comes to a close.