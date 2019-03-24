Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 18 in loss
Dotson totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Dotson had a solid game in Sunday's loss, continuing to stay involved in the offense. He's playing heavy minutes for the Knicks down the stretch and should be a good bet for healthy scoring totals as the season comes to a close.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Keeps rolling against Lakers•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Pours in 18 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits eight triples Sunday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.