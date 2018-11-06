Dotson tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to Chicago.

Dotson continues to play well for the Knicks, finishing with 18 points in Monday's double-overtime loss. He is by no means a standard league player but has started to make some noise if you are in a deeper format.