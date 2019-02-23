Dotson totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block over 34 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Dotson paced the Knicks in scoring, tying with Alonzo Trier for the team lead. Although he's found success scoring in his most recent three games (16.3 points per game), Dotson continues to be inefficient with his shot averaging only 37.5 percent shooting from the field on the season. He has the capability to pop off for large scoring hauls, but Dotson's modest output across most categories makes him better suited for deep leagues.