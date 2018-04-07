Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores career-high 30 points in victory
Dotson compiled 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over Miami.
Dotson was unbelievable Friday, recording career-high numbers in multiple categories. Prior to this game, he had been basically invisible from a fantasy perspective and was even out of the rotation for a few games. Tim Hardaway (ankle) and Michael Beasley (knee) both left this game and if they are forced to miss time, Dotson could be in line for some additional playing time.
