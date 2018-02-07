Dotson had eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.

Dotson has seen exactly 14 minutes in both of his last two appearances, the previous one being against the Celtics on Jan. 31. This was just Dotson's 23rd appearance of the season though, so he's best left on the waiver wire unless or until he starts seeing the court more consistently.