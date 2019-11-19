Play

Dotson tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes off the bench Monday in the Knicks' 123-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Dotson still hasn't found his stroke from distance -- his 1-for-5 showing Monday dropped his conversion rate to 29.2 percent for the season -- but his proficiency from two-point range was enough to yield a season-high scoring total. The third-year wing has seemingly claimed a regular spot on the second unit as the understudy to starting shooting guard RJ Barrett, leaving Allonzo Trier on the outside of coach David Fizdale's rotation.

