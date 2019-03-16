Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss
Dotson tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-83 loss to San Antonio.
Dotson led the Knicks with 21 points Friday, hitting 9-of-19 from the field, including three triples. Dotson has been arguably the most consistent Knicks player over the past two weeks, scoring in double-digits in six of his last seven games. Playing time is the key for any of the Knicks players and Dotson appears to have earned a sizeable role. He is primarily a point and three-point streamer but can contribute in both rebounds and assists.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Pours in 18 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits eight triples Sunday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Fills categories in starting role•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...