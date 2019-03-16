Dotson tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-83 loss to San Antonio.

Dotson led the Knicks with 21 points Friday, hitting 9-of-19 from the field, including three triples. Dotson has been arguably the most consistent Knicks player over the past two weeks, scoring in double-digits in six of his last seven games. Playing time is the key for any of the Knicks players and Dotson appears to have earned a sizeable role. He is primarily a point and three-point streamer but can contribute in both rebounds and assists.