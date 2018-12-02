Dotson registered 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

After dropping out of the rotation for a four-game spell, Dotson has returned to the second unit with a vengeance, tallying no fewer than 16 points in any of the past three contests. Dotson's scoring has been propped up by an unsustainable 67.9 percent mark from the field and 71.4 percent mark from three-point range, so once those rates predictably regress, it wouldn't be surprising to see the swingman's playing time drop precipitously. That said, Dotson should at least have some leash for the time being with the team set to be without Trey Burke (knee) for at least Monday's game against the Wizards.