Dotson had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one steal in 29 minuted of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Dotson scored a season high in points against the Bucks, as he saw extended playing time once again with injuries taking its toll on the Knicks backcourt. It was the third consecutive game Dotson has scored in double digits. He'll face the Nuggets on Thursday.