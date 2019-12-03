Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Season high 15 points
Dotson had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one steal in 29 minuted of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Dotson scored a season high in points against the Bucks, as he saw extended playing time once again with injuries taking its toll on the Knicks backcourt. It was the third consecutive game Dotson has scored in double digits. He'll face the Nuggets on Thursday.
More News
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores season-high 11 points
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Still seeing limited playing time
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Back at practice
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Likely out for preseason
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: On the mark from distance
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...