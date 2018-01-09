Dotson was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Dotson is slated to participate in the NBA G-League Showcase, which is scheduled from Jan. 10-13. That means Dotson should remain there for just under a week before rejoining the Knicks. Dotson has averaged 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals across five games in the G-League this season. That said, he's only seen a handful of minutes in two of the Knicks' last 10 contests, so he'll remain off the fantasy radar once recalled.