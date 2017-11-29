Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Sent to G League
The Knicks assigned Dotson to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Dotson and veteran center Joakim Noah will both suit up for Westchester for the G League affiliate's day game against the Maine Red Claws before both are recalled later in the day in advance of the Knicks' 7:30 p.m. tipoff with the Heat. Noah has been largely excluded from head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation since being reinstated from suspension in mid-November, but Dotson will have a better chance at picking up some run on the wing against Miami.
