Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Set to play
Dotson (illness) will be available Sunday against the Hawks.
Dotson had been dealing with an illness, but he'll be available Sunday, as anticipated. Dotson was also available for Saturday's win over Detroit, though he did not see the floor.
