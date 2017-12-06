Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday
Dotson will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Al Iannazone of Newsday Sports reports.
Dotson drew the start at shooting guard the last two games with Tim Hardaway (leg) out, but was fairly ineffective and averaged just 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 25.5 minutes during that stretch. For that reason, Dotson will be sent back to a reserve role and should see a decline in his overall minutes and production. Lance Thomas will move into the starting lineup in Dotson's place.
