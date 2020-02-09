Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Should play Sunday
Dotson (illness) is probable for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Dotson was apparently available for Saturday's game against the Pistons but didn't end up taking the court for the second straight contest due to the illness. It's unclear if he was actually unavailable or simply didn't see the court in a coach's decision.
