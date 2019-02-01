Dotson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Boston, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

A day after the Knicks sent a good chunk of their team to Dallas, Dotson will enter the starting lineup. His last start dates back to Jan. 13 against Philadelphia, when he finished with eight points, four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes. Dotson could be in for a heavy workload with the Knicks playing short-handed.