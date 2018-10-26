Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Starting Friday
Dotson will draw the start Friday against the Warriors, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale is switching things up against the Warriors. Dotson has played well this season, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 29.3 minutes.
