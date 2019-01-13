Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Starting vs. 76ers
Dotson (calf) will start at shooting guard in Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Dotson was probable entering Sunday's game and is getting the starting nod over Tim Hardaway (hamstring), who'll come off the bench. Look for Dotson to see a bit more than his 25 minute average while in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Probable with calf injury•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits double figures in return•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Out again Monday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...