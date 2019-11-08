Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Still seeing limited playing time
Dotson is averaging 6.3 minutes per game through four appearances with the Knicks.
After an influx of wing additions in the offseason including RJ Barrett, Marcus Morris and Wayne Ellington, the 25-year-old is playing far less than the 27.5 minutes he averaged last season. Dotson's 1.8 points through four games is a far cry from his 10.7 points per game from the 2018-19 campaign.
