Dotson posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Wizards.

Dotson has now recorded over 30 minutes in the last three games, as his role with the team continues to expand after not playing the first two games of the year. He has averaged 11 points over his last five games with not much variation, so more of the same should be expected moving forward, as the minutes have been given to him to produce.