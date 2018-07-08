Dotson registered 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The big man is coming off a rookie campaign in which he averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.8 minutes over 44 games. While he saw modest opportunity, the 2017 second-round pick did gain some valuable experience, which should help him shine in summer league play. He got off to an impressive start in that regard Saturday, even though his shot wasn't at its sharpest. Dotson will look to continue putting together a productive body of work in Las Vegas in anticipation of a potentially larger role in the coming regular season.