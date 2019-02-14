Knicks' Damyean Dotson: To come off bench Wednesday
Dotson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Dotson will be replaced by Noah Vonleh after a three-game stint in the starting five. The second-year pro guard is averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 threes in 24.7 minutes per game this season.
