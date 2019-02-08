Dotson will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Pistons and is in line to start for the rest of the season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks have not committed to anything regarding the starting lineup for the rest of the year, but given that Wesley Matthews is no longer with the team, it looks like it is Dotson's spot to lose. Given that the Knicks are now also without Tim Hardaway, Dotson should have the opportunity to take on a heavier minutes load moving forward.