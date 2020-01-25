Dotson tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), a rebound and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.

The 25-year-old helped keep the contest competitive, especially amidst a Toronto comeback in the second, scoring four straight field-goals that added up to 10 points. Even with the match close until the end, it helped convince head coach Mike Miller to play Dotson the entire fourth quarter ahead of starter Reggie Bullock. In his last three games, the third-year guard has averaged 16.7 points shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 55 percent from deep.