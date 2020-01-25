Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Totals 21 points
Dotson tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), a rebound and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.
The 25-year-old helped keep the contest competitive, especially amidst a Toronto comeback in the second, scoring four straight field-goals that added up to 10 points. Even with the match close until the end, it helped convince head coach Mike Miller to play Dotson the entire fourth quarter ahead of starter Reggie Bullock. In his last three games, the third-year guard has averaged 16.7 points shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 55 percent from deep.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.