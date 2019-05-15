Dotson underwent surgery Wednesday to address a torn labrum on his right shoulder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Dotson may have suffered the injury when he missed a few games in mid-December. He played a significant role for the Knicks down the stretch, starting the final 25 games of the season and averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.5 minutes. Chances are, the Knicks will try to find a way to reduce his role next season, so it seems unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant.

