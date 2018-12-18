Dotson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

It sounds like Dotson will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a bruised shoulder. An official word regarding Dotson's status should emerge closer to tipoff. With Allonzo Trier (hamstring) also out and Tim Hardaway (heel) questionable, Courtney Lee could once again benefit from an uptick in minutes Wednesday.