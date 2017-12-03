Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Will enter starting five Sunday
Dotson will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Tim Hardaway was a late scratch with a left leg injury, so Dotson will get the call to move into the starting lineup. The rookie second-round pick has played well when given minutes, so this could be a big opportunity for him and he may be worth a punt-play look for Sunday's DFS slate. Dotson will likely split the extra playing time with the likes of Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas.
