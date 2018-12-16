Dotson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

This will be Dotson's second straight absence since he suffered a bruised shoulder in Wednesday's game against the Hornets. With the Knicks facing a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, it's possible that Dotson could be facing a third straight absence due to the quick turnaround. Courtney Lee should once again see extended minutes off the bench in Dotson's absence Sunday.