Knicks' Daniel Ochefu: Joins Knicks

Ochefu will play at summer league with the Knicks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Ochefu was able to play in 19 games for the Wizards during the 2016-17 season and has since been playing in the G League, averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 32 games last season.

