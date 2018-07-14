Knicks' Daniel Ochefu: Stellar shooting night in SL win
Ochefu mustered 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Ochefu saw extended run in the consolation game, pacing the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. The Villanova product's only NBA regular-season experience came during the 2016-17 campaign with the Wizards, and prior to Friday, he'd averaged just 10.0 minutes per game in summer league play.
