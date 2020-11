Oturu was selected by the Knicks (via the Timberwolves) with the 33rd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old spent two seasons at Minnesota and had a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field and 36.5 percent on three-point attempts. Oturu should compete for minutes as the backup center behind Mitchell Robinson.