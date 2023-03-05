The Knicks have assigned Jeffries (calf) to their G League affiliate Westchester on Sunday.
The Knicks signed Jeffries to a 10-day contract Sunday, but he has been assigned to the G League almost immediately. He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across 20 games for Westchester and will stay with them while rehabbing from his calf injury.
