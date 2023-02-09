Jeffries recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 loss to the Skyhawks.

Jeffries posted his third straight double-double in Wednesday's loss. Yet again, he posted a team high in minutes despite picking up five fouls.