Jeffries posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 126-112 loss to the Skyhawks.

Jeffries' game-high four offensive rebounds helped him post his second double-double of the season. Despite picking up five fouls, he logged the most minutes on the team.