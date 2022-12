Jeffries posted 33 points (11-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Nets.

Jeffries posted a game-high in points Tuesday while maintaining good efficiency. He was also one rebound away from a double-double. Jeffries also managed to lead the game in minutes played despite picking up five fouls.