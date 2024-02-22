Jeffries signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks on Thursday.

He'll begin his second stint of the season with the Knicks, as Jeffries had been a member of the 15-man roster coming out of the preseason before being cut in December. Prior to being waived, Jeffries had made just 10 appearances for the Knicks, averaging just 3.0 minutes per contest. Since being moved off the 15-man roster, Jeffries has remained in the organization as a member of the G League's Westchester Knicks, with whom he had been averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 36.3 minutes per contest across 12 appearances.