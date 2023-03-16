Jeffries agreed Thursday with the Knicks on a second 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries has been a member of the Knicks' roster for most of the season, first as a two-way player after signing a deal in late November before he had that contract terminated so he could be re-signed to a 10-day deal earlier this month. He'll stick on the roster for at least another week and a half, but the Knicks will have to decide after that period whether to sign Jeffries to a rest-of-season deal or let him test free agency. Jeffries has yet to see action at the NBA level this season and is expected to continue seeing most of his opportunities with New York's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.