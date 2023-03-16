The Knicks assigned Jeffries to the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Thursday.
Jeffries was assigned to the G League along with Jericho Sims. Despite signing a 10-day contract with the Knicks, Jeffries has yet to make an NBA appearance this season.
More News
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Gets another 10-day deal•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Not part of rotation Saturday•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Recalled to NBA•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Assigned to Westchester•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Signs 10-day contract with Knicks•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Doesn't play against Delaware•