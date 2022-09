The Knicks signed Jeffries to a training camp contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries spent parts of the last three seasons with the Kings, Rockets and Grizzlies. He's appeared in 47 regular-season NBA games, but he's never garnered consistent playing time. As a result, he's likely a long shot to make the initial roster, but he could stick around the organization as a member of the G League Westchester Knicks.