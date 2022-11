Jeffires tallied 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 win over the Swarm.

Jeffries had his best performance of the season after signing his two-way contract Tuesday. His efficient outside shooting and defensive impact were a big part of the Knicks securing their second win of the season.