Jeffries record 33 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Herd.

Jeffries tied for his season high in scoring Wednesday. He also posted his first double-double of 2022-23, leading Westchester to a narrow victory.