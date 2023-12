Jeffries (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Jeffries missed Saturday's blowout loss to the Bucks due to an illness but will suit up for Monday's rematch. However, he's appeared in just three of the Knicks' last 11 games, so even with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Jericho Sims (ankle) sidelined, Jeffries isn't guaranteed playing time.