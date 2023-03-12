Jeffries (calf) was active but didn't play Saturday in the Knicks' 106-95 loss to the Clippers.
Before he was recalled from the G League on Friday, Jeffries hadn't played in the Westchester Knicks' previous two games with a left calf strain, but he was removed from the injury report prior to Saturday's contest. Jeffries is ostensibly healthy again, but the 25-year-old won't be a regular part of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation anytime soon.
