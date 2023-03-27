Jeffries has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a right calf strain.
Jeffries is rarely a part of the rotation in New York, so this report will not impact fantasy hoops. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Miami.
More News
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Signs multi-year contract•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Paces team in scoring•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Returns to NBA squad•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Headed to G League•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Gets another 10-day deal•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Not part of rotation Saturday•