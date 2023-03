Jeffries recorded 34 points (13-25 FG, 8-13 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Mad Ants.

Jeffries made eight of Westchester's 14 three-pointers in Thursday's loss. However, he will look to make an impact on the NBA club after signing his second 10-day deal.