Jeffries recorded 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Wolves.

Jeffries made four of Westchester's nine three pointers Sunday. His game-high 26 points add to his team-best 18.0 points he's averaging on the season.