Jeffries tallied 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Raptors 905.

Jeffries led Westchester in points, minutes and steals Sunday. He also posted a plus-five point differential, despite the narrow loss.