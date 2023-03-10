The Knicks (calf) recalled Jeffries from the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Friday.
Jeffries has missed Westchester's previous two games with a left calf strain, so it is unclear if he will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Clippers. However, he has yet to log any NBA minutes, so he is unlikely to affect New York's rotation.
